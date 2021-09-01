Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Throwing bullpen Wednesday

Ohtani (hand/wrist) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Ohtani was unable to start as a pitcher Tuesday after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand/wrist. However, he's remained in the lineup as a designated hitter, and he hit his 42nd home run of the season Monday. He tentatively lines up to start Saturday's game at home against the Rangers as a pitcher, but more clarity regarding his status will likely be revealed based on how he feels after Wednesday's throwing session.