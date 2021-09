Dress codes (both written and unwritten) are more casual than ever with offices foregoing the business suit and t-shirts peppering high-end restaurants. It can seem tricky to navigate, but one piece of clothing can arm you for the casual era like no other: jeans. The right pair of jeans can be thrown on for weekend adventures, date nights, office meetings and everything in-between. Correctly fitting denim also lends unique powers of flattery: they can slim or widen where necessary to make you look and feel your best. However, things get hard when you set out to find those perfect jeans. All of...