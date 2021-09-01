Cancel
Texas State

This Texas high school principal was put on administrative leave after being accused of promoting critical race theory

 4 days ago

A Texas high school principal who found himself in the middle of a controversy over critical race theory was placed on paid administrative leave this week. James Whitfield, principal of Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was placed on leave Monday, a month after a community member at a school board meeting publicly accused him of having “extreme views on race” and called for him to be fired.

Texas State
Texas Society
Texas Education
The Associated Press

