Jets Place Three On IR, Sign Three, Waive DE Jabari Zuniga

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OL Conor McDermott, LB Jarrad Davis and DB Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve and waived DE Jabari Zuniga. The Jets also signed S Sharrod Neasman, TE Dan Brown and TE Ryan Griffin. Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the...

NY Jets announce 10 roster moves; Zuniga released, Griffin signed

Along with the announcement of their 13-player practice squad, the New York Jets announced 10 roster moves, featuring five subtractions and five additions. Tackle Conor McDermott (knee), safety Ashtyn Davis (foot), and linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) are off to injured reserve.
