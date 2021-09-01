Cancel
Pottstown, PA

UPDATED WITH PHOTOS, VIDEO: Pottstown issues flood warning in 9-block area

By Evan Brandt
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — Quickly rising floodwaters have led borough officials to issue an evacuation warning to a nine-block area near the Manatawny Creek. "Severe flooding is anticipated in area between Manatawny Street and Hanover Street, beginning south of High Street, and as far north as Fourth Street. Emergency evacuations may be necessary. This area should be avoided. Do not drive through floodwaters. Dial 911 if you are in need of assistance," the borough posted on its emergency channel.

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

 

