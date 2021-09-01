Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Best Ways to Customize Architecture Christmas Cards

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holidays are an excellent time to devise marketing strategies to advertise your architecture company. Though, planning for the Holidays should ideally start a couple of months ahead of time. You’ll put together a list of recipients that include emails of past and current clients to show your appreciation for their business and perhaps, offer promotional discounts for upcoming projects. Potential clients who may have contacted the company with inquiries and employees should also be on your list of recipients. Once you’re ready with the final list, start designing architecture Christmas cards, customizing them for the maximum impact. Here’s how.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greeting Cards#The Christmas Card
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Designworldarchitecture.org

Share your best architectural visualizations at the 2021 World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) and Lumion are celebrating the best-in-class architectural renderings with the 2021 Visualization Prize. Submissions are open until October 22nd and live-judging takes place at WAF 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal, on December 3rd. Over the past few years, creating architectural visualizations has become an integral part...
Shoppingkidsinthehouse.com

Top Custom Card Sleeves For 2021 To Choose From

Having your cards in optimal conditions is something that you should aspire to, not just because magic cards may suddenly become valuable shortly. Cards that are in excellent condition are worth having; that’s why you need to have a sleeve for your cards. What you want to look at closely...
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

The Best Christmas Window Lights Brighten Up Your Abode Inside and Out

Hard to believe, but it’s almost the time of year when we deck the halls for festive fun. So it’s time to start thinking of this year’s presents, parties, and decorations. In addition to an artificial Christmas tree, decorative Christmas window lights are some of our favorite holiday decorations. Decorating is an enjoyable tradition all the family can get involved in. Whether it’s putting ornaments on the tree, hanging paper chains from wall to wall, or installing the best Christmas window lights, there’s a festive task for everyone. Christmas window lights can be hung inside but seen outside. By attaching them to...
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Best Christmas Eve recipes

Looking for the best Christmas Eve recipes? No matter how you celebrate, we have plenty of recipe inspiration straight from the experts. Want a show-stopping centrepiece? Our roast beef, spiced duck and glazed ham recipes are sure to hit the spot. Planning on snacking throughout the evening? See our best...
ShoppingKTEN.com

Is There a Way to Buy Chinese Antiques for Your Collection?

Originally Posted On: Is There a Way to Buy Chinese Antiques for Your Collection? – Weisbrod Collection. Finding authentic Chinese antiques takes a keen eye. Unfortunately, thousands of counterfeit antiques and collectibles are available. This makes it difficult for collectors to identify and purchase genuine pieces. But there are several...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Credits & LoansCNET

Best instant approval credit cards

If you've had a last-minute expense and needed extra money fast, you've probably realized that applying for -- and getting -- a standard credit card can take awhile. Even after your application is accepted, you still need to wait for the card to arrive in the mail. Instant approval credit cards can save you considerable time. And some companies even provide you with the credit card number and charging privileges as soon as you're approved.
Interior Designrocklandtimes.com

5 Interior Design Ideas to Transform Your Home

Adding a personal touch to your home makes it extra unique and comfortable. Interior designing paves the way for you to custom-design your space and transform it to suit your style and preferences. You can achieve an elegant interior even on a tight budget and with what you have available in your home. Use these interior design ideas to transform your home.
Interior Designmorningbrew.com

How to spot quality vintage furniture online or IRL

Securing a stunning antique is a worthy quest, but the hunt can be intimidating if you don’t know where to start. Instead of daydreaming about the perfect pièce de résistance for your space, we recently revisited Curbed’s tips for buying antique furniture. Two tips we’re committing to memory: 1. Inspect...
ShoppingPopular Mechanics

The Best Christmas Gifts for Men Who Never Shop for Themselves

Guys can be tough to shop for, especially the rugged, flannel-wearing ones who spend more time tinkering with things in the garage than surfing the web for the perfect new hiking boots. It's fair to say that everyones' sense of time has been warped during these past 18 months, and quite suddenly, the 2021 holiday season is looming.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney Deluxe Resort Evacuates as Labor Day Weekend Continues

It has been a bit of a wild holiday weekend at Disney World. Transportation issues, fights, hatchet sightings…and now an evacuation at a Disney Deluxe resort. One of the busiest weekends of the entire year is Labor Day Weekend. It’s a great time for families to come and take a quick break since most schools are not in session on Monday.
Credits & Loansnav.com

Best Credit Cards for Self-Employed

If you are self-employed as an independent contractor, freelancer or someone who receives 1099 income, you may not realize you can qualify for a small business credit card. Getting a business credit card can improve cash flow, build business credit and offer lucrative rewards. Here are some terrific credit cards for those who are self-employed.
RelationshipsPosted by
SPY

The Best Advent Calendars for Kids Help the Whole Family Count the Days to Christmas

The holidays are a wonderful time of year when friends and family can get together to celebrate and create memories. For parents, they can also be a 24/7 minefield of temper tantrums. Routines are changed, stimulation is at a maximum, everyone is stressed, and there is pressure to get the perfect gift. All these things can often trickle down and leave kids feeling overwhelmed. One way to help reduce the focus placed on a single day is with an advent calendar for kids. Advent calendars are typically used as a countdown to Christmas, but many nondenominational advent calendars are now available...
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best places to sell design online

You can sell design online through your own website, or even through social media channels, but the challenge is often getting it seen. While paying for ads and making good use of hashtags can help, it can often be easier to sell your design through a site with an existing customer base – at least initially.
Home & Gardenchartattack.com

Features to Incorporate in Your Kitchen Cabinets

Cabinets are the most important element of the kitchen. They help you store and hide accessories, items as well as organize your kitchen. By incorporating some features in your cabinetry, you can maximize their use. Here are some features that you can install or introduce in your cabinets. So read the article to get a complete idea.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

These Christmas Lights Will Make Yours the Best-Looking House on the Block This Year

‘Tis the season to start thinking about your holiday decorations. Over 86 percent of all Americans will decorate their homes this December. Will you be one of them? In addition to hanging the stockings and putting up the Christmas tree, the most popular type of holiday decoration is surely Christmas lights. Come December, strings of colorful and white lights of all shapes and sizes will adorn the outside and inside of homes around the country. Wherever you choose to hang your lights, there are several factors that go into choosing the best Christmas lights. First, you have to decide between white or...
Home & Gardenelegran.com

How Home Staging Can Help You Sell Your Property Faster

According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors, 82% of buyers’ agents agreed that home staging made it easier for their clients to visualize the property as a future home. But what exactly is home staging? What’s the cost, how do you prepare for it, and is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy