Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to Help Your Kids Cope With Moving

By Shelby Barone
ocmomblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving is a famously stressful process – especially for parents of bigger families. Yet, rarely, when we think about moving, do people consider how hard it must be for children. For many children, the home you live in will have been the only home they’ve ever lived in. Leaving that behind can be a very confusing and upsetting process. Not to mention, if you are moving a great distance away, or even abroad, they will be leaving their friends, schools, and familiar places all behind.

ocmomblog.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Is How EMDR Therapy Can Help You Cope with Anxiety

Earlier this year, Prince Harry revealed he has used a therapy called EMDR to cope with anxiety and trauma, including trauma resulting from his mother Princess Diana's death when he was 12. He demonstrates the technique in the Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See. EMDR stands for eye...
LotteryFast Company

3 habits of especially happy people

If you look around you, there are some people who generally seem happier than others. If you’re not as happy as you’d like to be on a daily basis, is there anything you can do about it? That is a big question, because there has been a lot of discussion among scientists about how much of the difference between people in their overall level of happiness is a result of a genetic lottery that leads to a “set point” that people tend to return to.
Kidsarcamax.com

9 ADHD symptoms in children parents should look out for

9 ADHD symptoms in children parents should look out for. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, affects about 7% of children and adolescents in the U.S. In general terms, children with ADHD often have trouble staying focused and exhibit hyperactive and impulsive behaviors. Roughly twice as many boys as girls were diagnosed with ADHD in 2015-2016. ADHD is a chronic condition that may carry over into adulthood.
KidsBoston Globe

Only 10% of kids with ADHD grow out of it as adults, study says

ADHD — the most common psychiatric disorder of childhood — lasts longer for more people than has been widely assumed, according to new research. ‘’Only 10 percent of people really appear to grow out of ADHD,’’ says the lead author, psychologist Margaret Sibley, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington School of Medicine. ‘’Ninety percent still struggle with at least mild symptoms as adults — even if they have periods when they are symptom free.’’
KidsFox17

How parents can help kids cope with back-to-school anxiety and fear

With COVID-19 still in the line of sight and some restrictions still in place, it can take a toll on kids as parents send them back to school. Megan Moore, director of business development at Forest View Hospital, shares advice on how parents can help their kids make it through the school year in addition to the other stressors happening in the world right now.
Kidswesternmassnews.com

Back-to-School: Easing Kids Stress

It is back-to-school time and it is bound to be stressful for many boys and girls who may be going for the first time or maybe it's been a year since they were in a classroom. Julia Edelstein, the Editor in Chief of 'Parents Magazine' has some tips for parents and their little ones who are dealing with back-to-school anxiety. Take a look.
Educationcase.edu

How to help your students learn with masking in classrooms

Associate Professor Lauren Calandruccio, who specializes in auditory perception in the Department of Psychological Sciences, shared that while wearing masks is critical during this time, increased effort is required when listening to someone that is speaking with a mask. Wearing a mask while speaking can increase the effort required to hear and impact how much is actually heard.
KidsTODAY.com

How to keep your kids safe as they return to school

NBC senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres, investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen and senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle join TODAY to tell you everything you need to know about keeping your kids safe as they return to school this fall.Aug. 24, 2021.
EducationParents Magazine

How Shelling Out for Daycare Costs Helps You, Your Kids, and the Economy

Though it’s a major expense for most families, consistent child care for children of working parents provides economic, educational, and personal value. Here’s why it’s a good bang for the buck—not just for families, but for us all. I didn't have children so other people could raise them. And yet,...
Kidsbestproducts.com

11 Cool Fidget Spinners and Toys to Help Your Kids Relax

My son would be absolutely lost without his fidget toys, and frankly, so would I. We both have ADHD, and he's also autistic. For us, fidget toys keep our bodies occupied so that our brains can work. According to one report in Scientific American, there is evidence to support that it's not just people like me or my son who are benefitting from these toys. They can help soothe anxiety, relax hyper behaviors, and generally help us all chill out.
KidsKATU.com

How To Prepare Your Kids For The New School Year

Going back to school can make children anxious under normal circumstances. But starting the new school year after a year of distance learning and as the pandemic continues – can be overwhelming for a lot of kids. Today on Afternoon Live, Providence psychologist Dr. Annelise Manns joined us to help us help our kids returning to school. Dr. Manns shared the fears and issues her young patients are experiencing and how they can cope and overcome those anxieties.
KidsPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Teach Your Kids to Write Letters?

Teaching young children to write starts when they pick up a crayon to color. Crayons are usually thicker than pencils and easier for little ones to grip. Coloring is actually a great way to introduce handling a writing tool because it helps little muscles get the exercise to prepare them for more.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

5 Things Adults With ADHD Wish Their Parents Had Known

As the mom of a 9-year-old with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), I’ve often struggled to understand my son’s behaviors. He isn’t always able to sit still at the dinner table for more than a few minutes, he'll try to play with his soccer ball while the rest of the family is watching a movie, and I often have to ask him things three or four times before he hears me. He is also impulsive, talks back often, and has trouble not interrupting conversations.
Seattle, WAKOMO News

Back To School: It's Time To Get Your Kids Moving

SEATTLE - The pandemic made an already existing epidemic even worse. Childhood obesity jumped substantially in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. A study published online in Pediatrics found childhood obesity increased two percent in one year. Numbers from the CDC show more than 18 percent of the nation's...
Kidskidsburgh.org

How to explain difficult and disturbing news to your kids

Photo courtesy of Common Sense Media. If it bleeds, it leads. The old newsroom adage about milking stories for sensationalism seems truer than ever today. And with technology doing the heavy lifting — sending updates, tweets, posts, and breaking news alerts directly to our kids’ phones — we parents are often playing catch-up. Whether it’s wall-to-wall coverage of the violence in Afghanistan, a global pandemic, the latest natural disaster or a horrific mass shooting, it’s nearly impossible to keep the news at bay until you’re able to figure out what to say.

Comments / 0

Community Policy