Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Blackberry Smoke Event Dates, Venues and Ticket Information

By Lee Daily
leedaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackberry Smoke is an Atlanta, Georgia-based country rock-pop band. The band was brought to life in 2000 and published their first album, ‘Bad Luck Ain’t No Crime,’ in 2004. Since then, the band has released six studio albums, the most recent of which was ‘You Hear Georgia,’ which was released in 2021, for which they are currently touring. The band has headlined numerous gigs and tours in the UK, Europe, and America and supporting artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Eric Church. If you have always been a fan of these cool guys and want to see them in person, trust us, this is the time for you. The ticket prices aren’t too high, the spot locations are safe, all the covid mandates will be followed, and a plus is that you get several concert dates to choose from this time. Grab your tickets for the next blackberry smoke event now!

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Starr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Smoke#Ct#Richmond Hill#Covid#Wi#Al Oct 15#Ga#Orange Blossom Revue 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public HealthReporter

Rock Music Menu: Surging Covid wreaks havoc on concert tours

Just a few weeks ago, it seemed like live music was finally back on track more than a year after the COVID-19 outbreak caused hundreds of artists around the world to be pulled off the road. Now, it’s starting to look like the celebration of live music returning may have been a bit premature as artists are postponing and cancelling dates and entire tours across the board.
Public HealthPosted by
102.9 WBLM

New Orleans Jazz Fest Latest Victim of COVID Cancellation

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz Fest and Heritage Festival has been canceled as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release announcing the decision, festival organizer cited “current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency,” as their reason for pulling the plug.
North Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Holy Smokes BBQ Festival Announces Music Line-up & Ticket Information

Tickets officially go live for the inaugural Holy Smokes Lowcountry BBQ Festival this Wednesday, August 25th at 10 am. Event organizers also announced the festival’s music line-up. The inaugural Holy Smokes Lowcountry Barbecue Festival is bringing together an impressive line-up of pitmasters from across the country for an event celebrating...
MusicJamBase

Blackberry Smoke Announces Holiday Homecoming Concert 2021

A tradition continues in November when Blackberry Smoke hosts the 2021 installment of their Brothers & Sisters Holiday Homecoming concert. The show will be held at The Tabernacle in BBS’ hometown of Atlanta on November 26. A presale for tickets using the code SMOKEFAN is currently underway. Tickets go on...
Musicrosevilletoday.com

Rolling Stones U.S. Tour Dates 2021

The restless and legendary Rolling Stones have announced their 2021 U.S. Fall tour dates to commence in St. Louis on September 26 and conclude November 20 in Austin Texas. In California for One Show Only Oct 17th in Los Angeles!. A total of 13 show are currently scheduled for what...
Musicshutter16.com

The Spirit of the South Is Alive and Well In Blackberry Smoke

Hey, do you smell that? Sniff, sniff. Is it something burning? No, it’s just a little smoke, Blackberry Smoke that is. The southern rockers from Atlanta, Georgia made a stop in the Queen City last weekend bringing The Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers along for a concert that truly epitomized the “Spirit of the South.” The band was originally scheduled to perform at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Ampitheatre the week before, but the show was rescheduled due to guitarist Paul Jackson testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, Paul was okay and Charlotte fans were more than ready to welcome the band back with open arms. “The Spirit of the South” tour truly is a celebration of southern rock and who better to bring it all together than Blackberry Smoke.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Dennis Quaid announces 2021 fall tour & new album

Multi-hyphenate global superstar Dennis Quaid has announced a return to the road this fall and highly anticipated new album in 2022. His high energy show is coming to prestigious venues as Sony Hall in New York, Sellersville Theatre in Sellersville, PA, The Sheldon in St. Louis, and many more during a 12 city jaunt. The tour kicks off in Frederick, MD on October 30th and concludes in Nashville on November 15th.
Musicqcnerve.com

5 Questions From Sunday’s Blackberry Smoke Show

Blackberry Smoke rolled into the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sunday, Aug. 22, along with the Allman Betts Band and The Wild Feathers for a showcase of Southern-influenced rock. While the rain tried to dampen the energy a bit, it didn’t cause any delays. However, I left Sunday night’s show with a few questions…
Entertainmentleedaily.com

Banda MS Event date, Schedule, Venue, and Ticket prices: Know here

Banda MS is possibly the most talented team in popularising Mexican Street brass banda music (short for Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga). Concerts by Banda MS are recognized for their rancheras (traditional Mexican songs played with a guitar and a singer), but they also incorporate Mexican pop and vintage rock songs. It’s a boisterous, shimmery, passionate show. For the most part, fans of Banda MS are seeking a good time. This band was formed in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, in 2003 and released their first album, “No Podras,” the following year. Song “Solo Con Verte” by Banda MS was number one on the singles charts for twelve weeks consecutively and garnered the band a Monitor Latino award. Five of the group’s studio albums have been released. A total of forty awards were given to Banda MS for their musical compositions.
Public Healthrock947.com

Pixies cancel headlining & festival dates due to COVID-19

Pixies have canceled their upcoming fall tour amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The itinerary includes a run of headlining dates beginning September 10 in Port Chester, New York, as well as sets at festivals including Summerfest and Riot Fest. “Pixies have determined that with the current surge in COVID cases...
MusicJamBase

Ryan Montbleau Band Announces Fall Tour 2021

Singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau confirmed seven Ryan Montbleau Band tour dates scheduled for the fall. The run, Ryan’s first with a band in two years, currently spans October 27 – November 6. Montbleau revealed his band for the concerts “is still taking shape” but features his “dream rhythm section” of drummer...
Musicleedaily.com

Martina Mcbride Events: Know When And Where She Is Performing With Complete Ticket Information

A list of events has been released by country music icon Martina McBride, who is determined not to let anything get in the way of her desire to sing. This time her new record label BMG releases her super-lengthy tour schedule, it will be the first time she has worked with her new record label partner. Meanwhile, McBride continues her annual “Joy of Christmas Tour,” which this year includes songs from her new album, as well as local choruses for the symphonic sound. Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist For Real Life, her second all-season cookbook, will be published on October 30th during the tour.
Musicleedaily.com

Ben Folds Event Update 2021: Tickets, Schedules, And Venues.

A key music creator, Ben Folds is widely recognized as one of the most influential musicians of our era. In addition to his mainstream albums with Ben Folds Five, he has launched various solo albums and collaborated on several projects. ‘Concerto for Piano and Orchestra,’ from his last album, surged to the top of Billboard’s traditional and mainstream charts. His events are an excellent opportunity for his fans to witness the fun ride in real-time, along with the superstar himself. All the ticket details, Event schedules, including the Covid-19 related information, are provided here.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, the Strokes + More Confirmed for 2021 Shaky Knees Festival

The annual Shaky Knees festival is returning after a dormant 2020. This year’s lineup is stacked, featuring Foo Fighters, the Strokes, Alice Cooper, Mammoth WVH and more. Although the COVID delta variant has started taking its toll on the 2021 concert industry, Shaky Knees is planning to continue as scheduled. The fest will take place Oct. 22-24 in Atlanta, Ga. from the city’s Central Park.
Oklahoma StateStillwater News-Press

McKnight Center opens single-event ticket sales

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University has opened single ticket sales for 2021-2022 slate of performances. Guests can now purchase tickets to single events or build personalized subscription packages of multiple events for high-demand concerts like Tim McGraw, Bernadette Peters, Broadway’s The Buddy Holly Story, Philadelphia Orchestra and more at McKnightCenter.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy