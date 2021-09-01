Blackberry Smoke Event Dates, Venues and Ticket Information

Blackberry Smoke is an Atlanta, Georgia-based country rock-pop band. The band was brought to life in 2000 and published their first album, ‘Bad Luck Ain’t No Crime,’ in 2004. Since then, the band has released six studio albums, the most recent of which was ‘You Hear Georgia,’ which was released in 2021, for which they are currently touring. The band has headlined numerous gigs and tours in the UK, Europe, and America and supporting artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, and Eric Church. If you have always been a fan of these cool guys and want to see them in person, trust us, this is the time for you. The ticket prices aren’t too high, the spot locations are safe, all the covid mandates will be followed, and a plus is that you get several concert dates to choose from this time. Grab your tickets for the next blackberry smoke event now!