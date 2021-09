When Joe Root flicks the coin for the toss on Wednesday and Virat Kohli makes his call, the winner will decide whether to open the third LV= Insurance Test with bat or ball depending on what sits above in the Headingley sky. But the most significant cloud will be one they don’t see. One that will have no bearing on whether England squares the series or if India maintain or better their 1-0 lead. And yet it is one that cannot be ignored. It was here, at the home of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, where Azeem Rafiq played the majority...