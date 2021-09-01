Cancel
Rock Hill, SC

Community Fridge spreads food around Rock Hill

By Christian Smith
mytjnow.com
 6 days ago

The Rock Hill Community Fridge, located at The Mercantile, serves as a hub for distributing excess and donated food to those in need. The Mercantile, located at 130 W. White St. in Rock Hill, hosts the community fridge at its storefront and provides branding materials and marketing for it. Launched to help those struggling during the pandemic, the community fridge provides fresh produce, water, bread, juice, packaged meats, dairy products and other food, some of which would otherwise be thrown away by grocery stores, at no cost and with no questions asked.

