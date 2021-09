On Aug. 25, the Reporting Officer (R/O) and Sgt. Geralds were conducting property checks around The Nest apartments. Geralds instructed the R/O to park the patrol car and walk in order to familiarize himself with the area. Upon exiting the vehicle, units immediately noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle in the parking area. Units made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who stated that he and the passenger had been smoking.