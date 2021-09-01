This image is for use with this specific article only*

A parent at a school board meeting in Seminole County, Florida, told members that Covid vaccines were a “deep state conspiracy” and that scientists and the medical community wanted to “depopulate us”. The comments, which were recorded and shared on social media at the weekend, came amid a meeting on whether or not to continue mandating masks for schools in the area, which has seen higher numbers of children with Covid than this time last year, according to Click Orlando. Some 648,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus since it reached the United States early last...
Comments / 0