Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

**This image is for use with this specific article only*

By Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
metropolisplanet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is expanding his efforts to convince more Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19 with a new public service announcement available for TV stations to air nationwide.

www.metropolisplanet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Senate Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Stop fretting, Democrats. Use your power.

The past few days have provided a vivid example of how the country’s two major parties exercise political power. On the one hand, Democrats hold Congress and the White House, but they’ve hit the brakes on a signature spending package and the extension of still-needed unemployment benefits. On the other, Republicans hold only the Supreme Court, but are closer than ever to fundamentally changing the nation’s abortion laws.
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The US food assistance program does not cover everyone hit by the pandemic

The administration of President Joe Biden has approved the largest increase in its history of aid from the program known as ‘SNAP’, the largest federal nutrition assistance in the US It is a public aid to individuals and families with low incomes so that they can buy various foods in certain stores.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Dems blamed Trump for COVID deaths but now won’t blame Biden

One of the most morally revolting talking points taken up by Democrats in their effort to deflect attention from President Joe Biden’s deadly incompetence in Afghanistan is to minimize the deaths of 13 troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, by pointing out that more people are dying from COVID-19 every day. First...
Congress & Courtsoutdoorchannelplus.com

RINO Lindsey Graham's Actions on Nomination Approvals and More Undoes 'Good' Gun Votes

“[T]he Biden administration has been completely remaking the Federal Judiciary,” Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson informed his audience in late August. “In just the past three months, without many people noticing it at all, the administration has gotten a remarkable number of its judges through. Joe Biden has nominated 33 of them, nine of those judges have already been confirmed, and many more soon will follow.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

McConnell throws cold water on GOP calls for Biden impeachment

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is squashing rumors that President Joe Biden will be impeached over his withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. At an event in Pikeville, Kentucky, Wednesday afternoon, McConnell said, “There isn’t going to be any impeachment” of Biden following the chaotic exit, according to a CBS affiliate livestream of the event.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

‘Isn’t going to be impeachment’: McConnell downplays plan to remove Biden if GOP wins House

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has poured cold water over Republican plans to impeach Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 US troops dead.A small but growing chorus of GOP representatives in Congress has called for the president to be impeached if they win back control of the House in 2022.But Mr McConnell said bluntly it wasn’t going to happen when asked at an event on Wednesday.“Well, look the president is not going to be removed from office... I think the way these behaviours get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box,” he said, according...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP struggles with what to do on employer vaccine mandates

President Biden this week responded to the Food and Drug Administration’s full authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by calling on employers around the country to mandate it for their employees — which it seems many will. And Republicans as a party don’t seem to know what to do with...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

Biden pushes for third dose, vaccine mandate for nursing home workers

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden outlined plans for a booster for fully vaccinated Americans and vaccine mandates for nursing home employees in a speech Wednesday. During his address, Biden said the current state of coronavirus in the nation is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” giving reassurance to fully vaccinated Americans. He also touted increased vaccination numbers in recent weeks.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Parent tells school board that vaccines are Deep State conspiracy to depopulate the world

A parent at a school board meeting in Seminole County, Florida, told members that Covid vaccines were a “deep state conspiracy” and that scientists and the medical community wanted to “depopulate us”. The comments, which were recorded and shared on social media at the weekend, came amid a meeting on whether or not to continue mandating masks for schools in the area, which has seen higher numbers of children with Covid than this time last year, according to Click Orlando. Some 648,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus since it reached the United States early last...
Congress & Courtscityxtramagazine.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Breakdown Because The 1/6 Committee Wants His Phone Records

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been coming apart because the 1/6 Committee is after his phone records. On Monday, CNN first reported the existence of an evolving list of lawmakers whose phone records the committee wanted preserved. At the time of CNN’s reporting, McCarthy’s name had not been added to a draft version of the list, but by the time the document was finalized and sent to the telecommunications companies later that same day, it was included.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy