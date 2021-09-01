This image is for use with this specific article only*

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has poured cold water over Republican plans to impeach Joe Biden over the Afghanistan withdrawal that left 13 US troops dead.A small but growing chorus of GOP representatives in Congress has called for the president to be impeached if they win back control of the House in 2022.But Mr McConnell said bluntly it wasn’t going to happen when asked at an event on Wednesday.“Well, look the president is not going to be removed from office... I think the way these behaviours get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box,” he said, according...