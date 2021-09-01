Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Doors Announce ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Doors have announced a 50th-anniversary deluxe reissue of their sixth and final album to feature Jim Morrison, L.A. Woman. The three-CD, one-LP set includes the original L.A. Woman newly remastered by the Doors' longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, two bonus discs containing more than two hours of unreleased session outtakes and a stereo mix of the album on 180-gram virgin vinyl.

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Ray Manzarek
Person
Marc Benno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Woman#The Doors#L A Woman#Hyacinth House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicrock947.com

The Used announces deluxe ‘Heartwork’ album

The Used has announced a deluxe edition of the band’s latest album, Heartwork. The expanded set is due out September 10. It features a total of 11 all-new bonus tracks that were written during the original Heartwork sessions, including a collaboration with Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus. “Not a moment of our...
MusicNew Haven Register

Bon Iver Announces Special Live Shows for Album's 10th Anniversary

Bon Iver has announced that they’ll be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver, with two live performances at Los Angeles’ newly opened YouTube Theater. The performances at the Inglewood venue will take place Friday, October 22nd and Saturday, October 23rd. Tickets go on sale...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Randy Travis releases vault song from ‘Storms of Life: 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’

“Ain’t No Use” has never been heard until now. For 35 years, country music icon Randy Travis has brought the world chart-topping, genre-defining hits. Throughout his storied career, a select amount of songs never found a place on his critically-acclaimed catalog of albums. Now, along with the pre-order for his remastered album Storms of Life (35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Warner Music Nashville is releasing “Ain’t No Use” from the vault. Written by ​​Travis, “Ain’t No Use” brings back the Country Music Hall of Famer’s beautiful baritone on a never-before-heard toe tappin,’ boot scootin’ smash.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

REM announces ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’ Deluxe Edition

Deluxe Edition includes previously unreleased material and more. Craft Recordings proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of R.E.M.’s tenth studio album, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, with a special reissue, set for release on October 29th. The bonus-filled 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Deluxe Edition offers a trove of audio-visual content, including the newly remastered album, 13 B-sides and rarities, a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release), and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK. Additionally, the Blu-ray features the album in stunning Hi-Res and 5.1 Surround Sound audio, plus five HD-restored music videos including “Bittersweet Me,” “Electrolite,” and “E-Bow the Letter.” Housed in a 52-page hardcover book, the collection includes archival photographs — many of which have never been published — plus new liner notes from journalist Mark Blackwell and reflections from all four original band members, as well as from Patti Smith, Thom Yorke, and producer Scott Litt.
MusicGuitar Player

Pearl Jam Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘Ten’ and 25th Anniversary of ‘No Code’ Today

If you are able, cast your mind back to 1991 and you may remember a slew of albums appearing within weeks of each other that would forever change the course of music. There was, of course, Nirvana’s Nevermind and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Blood Sugar Sex Magik (September 24); Guns N’ Roses' Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II (both released on September 17); and Metallica’s eponymous ‘Black Album’ (August 12). Not to mention the debut albums Leisure by Blur and Pretty on the Inside by Hole (August 26 and September 17, respectively).
Musicwfpk.org

The Beatles Announce Deluxe Let It Be Reissue

The Beatles had already shared that the iconic Let It Be album would be honored in the film Get Back, and in the book of the same name. Now, The Beatles have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1970 classic. The new edition includes previously unheard session recordings, and a 1969 mix by English engineer Glyn Johns. In addition to mixes by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection also includes unheard rehearsals and studio jams.
Musicklbjfm.com

R.E.M. to release 25th anniversary reissue of ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi’

R.E.M. will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 10th studio album, ‘New Adventures in Hi-Fi,’ with a reissue package due out October 29th. The deluxe edition of the set will feature a remastered version of the album and a collection of B-sides and rarities. To accompany the announcement, R.E.M. shared one bonus tracks, “Leave — Alternate Version,” which was first recorded for the ‘A Life Less Ordinary’ soundtrack. Michael stipe said in a statement: “I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record. Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Doors prep expanded ‘L.A. Woman’ reissue, share “Riders on the Storm” original demo

The Doors' 1971 classic L.A. Woman turned 50 this year, and to celebrate, a big 50th anniversary deluxe reissue will come out on December 3 via Rhino (pre-order). The 3-CD/1-LP set was remastered by The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, and it includes over two hours of previously unreleased recordings, including demos, outtakes, covers, and more. It also features liner notes by Rolling Stone's David Fricke.
TravelInside the Magic

Limited Edition 50th Anniversary MagicBand Available For Select Guests

Disney World is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary starting on October 1. Now, select Guests have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition 50th anniversary MagicBand ahead of their vacation. The best news? This MagicBand is already on sale!. Ahead of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Walt Disney...
Celebrationshometownsource.com

Threshing Show celebrates 50th anniversary

The Nowthen Threshing Show marked its 50th anniversary Aug. 20-22. The three-day affair featured music, games for kids, parades, tractor pulls, pancake breakfasts and more. Guests were able to watch corn chopping, blacksmithing, grain threshing and sawmill demonstrations, as well as experience historical culture by wandering through the old restored school, church, log buildings and train depot on the grounds.
Lake Buena Vista, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney announces new “KiteTails” show coming to Animal Kingdom for resort’s 50th anniversary

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — An upcoming show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will take storytelling to new heights. Beginning Oct. 1 to coincide with Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, Animal Kingdom will debut “Disney KiteTails,” an immersive gala performance of color and movement that will happen several times a day at the Discovery River Theater near DinoLand U.S.A., Disney announced.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Zende Disgusted By Finn’s Priorities, Putting Sheila Before Baby

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are both adopted. So, Zende understood Finn’s confusion and conflict in the beginning. However, Zende sees Finn making Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) his top priority. He also is horrified that Finn endangered Hayes Forrester Finnegan.
Queens, NYSlipped Disc

Exclusive: Opera’s greatest donor has died in disgrace

The Cuban-American tech investor Alberto Vilar, a benefactor who gave more to major opera houses than any other fan, has been found dead at his apartment in Queens, New York, according to a friend who informed slippedisc.com. Vilar, who was 80,was released from prison in 2018 after service ten years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy