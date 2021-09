President Biden has recommended that states use Federal funding to extend the benefits. “When Michigan continues to have near seven-figure job openings, near a million job openings I’m told, I see that it would be counterproductive for us to continue to extend that,” Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told 760 WJR’s Kevin Dietz. “The Federal funds that we do have available to us, I think have a far higher purpose available to them, where we can make some real investments on capital constrained projects that we would have a hard time mustering dollars for, that would be a higher priority than simply extending unemployment benefits.”