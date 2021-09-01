Chamber Returns to Virtual Meetings with Lee Health Speaker

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDue to the spike in COVID-19 cases locally, the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce has pivoted its scheduled in-person September business meeting to a free virtual format on Wednesday, Sep. 15, at 12 p.m. with speaker Stephanie Stovall, chief quality and patient safety officer with Lee Health. She will be providing a system update on Lee Health, while discussing what we can expect for the upcoming season and making business recommendations for members who deal heavily with the public. Bailey’s General Store on Sanibel Island will sponsor the meeting.

