Supervisors will consider the county’s first rezoning application associated with a potential solar farm project next week. James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC representative Tina Weaver have applied to rezone approximately 91.89 acres beside Yoder’s Country Market to limited industrial M1. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1. The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on M1 zoned property. Should the rezoning be approved, the applicants plan to submit a zoning text amendment application and a special use permit (SUP) application to develop a commercial solar energy facility on the property.