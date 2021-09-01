FIRE BREAKS OUT AT DEFUNIAK SPRINGS DRY CLEANER; FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO BATTLE THE BLAZE
DeFuniak Springs, FL — Firefighters rush to battle a blaze that broke out at a dry cleaning business in DeFuniak Springs overnight. Around 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 1st, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, Walton County Fire Rescue, and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at Miracle Dry Cleaners on Highway 90 E in DeFuniak Springs. First responders arrived on scene to find flames and heavy smoke barreling from the commercial building.waltonso.org
