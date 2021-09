The LeMay Annual Show is a unique event. More than 500 vintage vehicles from the LeMay Family Collection and local owners of vintage cars bring their vehicles for display on the Marymount show fields. Lots to see! The LeMay Annual Show this year is in ONE location (Marymount only) In addition to the vintage vehicles, there are unique displays of dolls, antiques and all sorts of Americana. During the LeMay Annual Show, collector car owners are invited to bring their vehicles to display on the show fields (parking is first-come, first-serve).