The Italian health ministry has dropped its quarantine requirement for British travelers—provided they are fully vaccinated. According to the new ordinance signed by Italian health minister, Roberto Speranza, UK travelers will no longer have to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and can show a negative PCR or antigen COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of entering the country. They must have received their second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel. Unvaccinated travelers from the UK will still be required to present a negative test and self-isolate for five days. At the end of quarantine, they must produce a negative antigen or PCR test to stop self-isolating.