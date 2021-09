Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) second-quarter results left the market wanting more but we don't think you should read too much into the 10% decline in share prices sparked by the news. While the results were hard to swallow they're not worth a double-digit decline and there is another underlying factor to be aware of. The short interest in shares of Chewy topped 16% going into the report putting quite a bit of downward pressure on share prices. In this case, the 10% decline is more likely a result of high short interest coupled with a lack of buying catalyst more so than broad selling within the market. The takeaway is that Chewy's results are strong, the outlook is positive, and share prices are returning to the trend which makes this stock an opportune buy for long-term-oriented investors.