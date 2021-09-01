Tea Party Patriots Action Blasts Pelosi for Betraying Fallen Heroes & Americans Stranded in Afghanistan
Atlanta, GA – Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats blocked Members of Congress from reading aloud the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan in the recent terrorist attack, according to Republican Representatives. Additionally, Pelosi and House Democrats blocked a vote requiring President Biden to produce a plan to rescue American citizens left stranded in Afghanistan. In response, Tea Party Patriots Action Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin issued the following statement:www.teapartypatriots.org
