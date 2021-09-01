Xbox Sport Move Provides The Clever Escape, Remaining Fantasy XIII, and Extra in Early September
Microsoft has revealed the brand new titles they’ll be including to Xbox Sport Move on PC and consoles in early September, and whereas it isn’t probably the most stacked lineup they’ve supplied, there are a couple of fascinating issues to play together with the new-release music-themed platformer The Clever Escape, the early entry survival motion recreation Craftopia, and Remaining Fantasy XIII.gamepolar.com
