The Borussia Dortmund strikers were in fine form on Tuesday evening, as Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen and Youssoufa Moukoko all scored for their national teams. Erling Haaland continued his stunning run of form as he scored a hat-trick to lead Norway to a 5-1 win over Gibraltar. The Borussia Dortmund number nine scored his first goal in the 27th minute, before doubling his tally five minutes before the break. He then completed his hat-trick in the 91st minute to give Norway’s hopes of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup a big boost.