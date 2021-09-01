Cancel
DC’s Favorite Family of Freaky Outcasts Heads To The Time Stream In The Trailer For HBOMax’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3

By John Nolan
punchdrunkcritics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the shows that I was surprised I ended up loving Doom Patrol has to be near the top. It is easily one of the weirdest shows on television, and if I recapped an episode for you there is literally no chance you’d add it to a “must-see” list. The thing is, it works, it REAALLY works and I’m not entirely sure why. The cast is amazing with fan favorite Brendan Fraser (well, his voice mostly) and my latest dream girl Diane Guerrero functioning as the stand-outs, but really it’s more then just a great ensemble. Truth be told, all of the shows that came out of the, now defunct, DC Universe app are solid. I’m currently mid-way through season 3 of Titans and enjoying every minute, the beautiful thing is that this season will finish up just in time to lead into Doom Patrol‘s third season premier.

