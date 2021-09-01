If You Lived Here, You’d Be Home by Now: Combating brain drain in the Ocean State

Rhode Island has yet to shake the common assumption that while the state is a great place to study (and visit), it is a bad place to remain. Commonly referred to as the educational “brain drain” — the problem of thousands of college graduates setting sail for greener pastures the moment they are handed their diploma — this notion has remained a sticky cliche in conversations about the state’s future. As RI struggles to recover from high unemployment and economic stagnation, the question arises: Is Rhode Island losing its minds?