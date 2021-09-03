CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: GB add three more golds as team passes 100-medal mark on day 10

By Graeme Massie,Shweta Sharma and Jamie Braidwood
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idaNP_0bkKS9hK00

Great Britain made a sensational start to day 10 of the Paralympic Games, winning three gold medals and passing the 100-medal mark in Tokyo. Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett came agonisingly close to winning their first Paralympics gold medal in the wheelchair tennis doubles but were defeated by France 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final .

Owen Miller won a surprise gold in the men’s 1500m T20 on his Paralympics debut, defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii thanks to a brilliant late burst on the final lap. There was then further success in the Olympic Stadium as Jonathan Broom-Edwards won gold in the men’s high jump T64 and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s 1500m T20 in wet conditions in Tokyo.

ParalympicsGB great Richard Whitehead won silver but lost his 200m crown to 19-year-old South African star Ntando Mahlangu in a dramatic T61 final while Hollie Arnold’s defence of her F56 javelin title ended with a bronze medal.

Elsewhere, Emma Wiggs won ParalympicsGB’s first gold in the VL2 discipline of para-canoe, etching her name in history, while team-mate Jeanette Chippington claimed bronze in the same event. Robert Oliver also won bronze in the men’s kayak KL3 and there were silver medals for Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in the road race and Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak in the table tennis. There was then more heartbreak for GB men’s wheelchair basketball team as Japan progressed to the gold medal match thanks to a 79-68 win.

Follow all the latest updates from Tokyo:

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

238K+
Followers
109K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Holl
Person
Will Bayley
Person
Jeanette Chippington
Person
Alfie Hewett
Person
Emma Wiggs
Person
Hollie Arnold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Great Britain#Tokyo Paralympics Live#European#Alexandr#T64#South African#T61#F56
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Thompson-Herah leads host of Olympic champions to Diamond League glory

Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah led a host of Olympic champions to glory in an action-packed Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday, just a month after the end of the Tokyo Games. Thompson-Herah crowned what she called an "amazing" season by scorching to victory in the 100m in a meet record of 10.65sec, finishing ahead of Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (10.87) at the iconic Letzigrund Stadium. "It has been a crazy season, a long one and a tiring one. I was so consistent because I was just keeping the faith in me and did not allow any negativity," said the second fastest female sprinter ever. "This year, it was a long season with ups and downs, but next year, the world record is definitely on my mind."
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Paralympics day five: Hannah Cockroft’s sixth career gold leads GB medal rush

Wheelchair athlete Hannah Cockroft set a new world record to storm to the sixth gold medal of her illustrious Paralympic career.The 29-year-old topped the podium in the T34 100m with a time of 16.39 seconds – edging out compatriot Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver in 17.03.The win moved Cockroft a step closer to a long-term target of surpassing the 11 Paralympic medals Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson won between 1992 and 2004.She can close that gap further in the 800m final on Saturday.Gold and a HUGE World Record for @HCDream2012 🥇Tokyo Tornado! Hurricane Hannah!#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/jR8jNZOZy7— ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 29, 2021“It’s there,...
EntertainmentBBC

Tokyo Games: Robot Zen garden inspired by athletes

A robotic art installation inspired by traditional Japanese Zen gardens has been paying homage to athletes competing in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Constant Gardeners project looks at footage from different sports and then uses an algorithm to create an artistic representation of athletes' movements. BBC Click’s Paul Carter...
Princeton, NJDaily Princetonian

Brad Snyder, PhD candidate at Princeton, wins Paralympic gold medal in Tokyo

A navy veteran and PhD student in the School of Public and International Affairs (SPIA) has won Princeton’s second gold medal of the summer. Team USA’s Brad Snyder, who had previously won five Paralympic gold medals in swimming, won gold in the men’s triathlon on Friday (ET). He is the first American man to win a gold medal in the event.
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: GB beat USA to win first wheelchair rugby gold

Great Britain secured a tense 54-49 victory over the USA to win their first wheelchair rugby gold at a Paralympic Games. The European champions led from the start but the US kept the scoreline tight until GB pulled away in a dramatic final quarter in Tokyo. Top scorer Jim Roberts,...
Worldeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Team GB Win Paralympic Team Dressage Gold For Seventh Consecutive Games!

Team GB Win Paralympic Team Dressage Gold For Seventh Consecutive Games!. Team GB win Paralympic Team Dressage Gold for the seventh consecutive games!. After three performance over two days of team test action, it was a nervous wait for the Team GB trio. With Sir Lee Pearson, Natasha Baker, and Sophie Wells, all taking to the Paralympic stage once again, only time would tell if they could retain their title.
Tenniswhtc.com

Tennis-Raducanu’s supersonic take off has British tennis in dreamland

(Reuters) – There have been a few false dawns for British women’s tennis since Virginia Wade was famously serenaded by the Centre Court crowd after winning Wimbledon 44 years ago. Since the 31-year-old Wade beat Dutch player Betty Stove no British woman had reached a Grand Slam final until Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy