Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: GB add three more golds as team passes 100-medal mark on day 10

Great Britain made a sensational start to day 10 of the Paralympic Games, winning three gold medals and passing the 100-medal mark in Tokyo. Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett came agonisingly close to winning their first Paralympics gold medal in the wheelchair tennis doubles but were defeated by France 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final .

Owen Miller won a surprise gold in the men’s 1500m T20 on his Paralympics debut, defeating world and European champion Alexandr Rabotnitskii thanks to a brilliant late burst on the final lap. There was then further success in the Olympic Stadium as Jonathan Broom-Edwards won gold in the men’s high jump T64 and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s 1500m T20 in wet conditions in Tokyo.

ParalympicsGB great Richard Whitehead won silver but lost his 200m crown to 19-year-old South African star Ntando Mahlangu in a dramatic T61 final while Hollie Arnold’s defence of her F56 javelin title ended with a bronze medal.

Elsewhere, Emma Wiggs won ParalympicsGB’s first gold in the VL2 discipline of para-canoe, etching her name in history, while team-mate Jeanette Chippington claimed bronze in the same event. Robert Oliver also won bronze in the men’s kayak KL3 and there were silver medals for Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in the road race and Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak in the table tennis. There was then more heartbreak for GB men’s wheelchair basketball team as Japan progressed to the gold medal match thanks to a 79-68 win.

