FTSE 100 15:00 PM Market Update - 01/09/2021

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. i-nexus Global PLC - Coventry-based business management software - Plans to issue GBP600,000 convertible bonds to build on pipeline momentum, and because cash flow is typically weaker in winter. Detailed proposals will be published in "a matter of weeks". Wins three contracts in recent months and has two more contracts near completion. These are the first new contracts won in over nine months. But pick-up in sales up to July was slower than anticipated, meaning the monthly operating cost base has dropped to GBP270,000 from GBP360,000. Operating performance has been restored to breakeven from June onwards, on an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation basis.