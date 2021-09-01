Cancel
Food & Drinks

Hormel Is Rolling Out Vegan Pepperoni to Pizzerias Nationwide

By Allie Mitchell
vegoutmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the next few weeks, the plant-based topping will hit pizzeria menus across the country. In the past few months, more and more pizza chains have been testing and adding vegan dairy and meat toppings to their menus. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are both trying out plant-based pepperoni, and MOD Pizza just launched vegan sausage. To add momentum to the plant-based push in the pizza industry, Hormel is rolling out vegan pepperoni to pizzerias nationwide through its plant-based brand, Happy Little Plants.

#Vegan Food#Vegan Sausage#Hormel Foods#Food Drink#Pizza Hut#Mod Pizza#Happylittleplants Com#Happylittleplantsbrand#Instagram
