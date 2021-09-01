Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

A closer look at state mandates, emergency powers, and special sessions

leavenworthecho.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Washington state and the rest of the world continues to process through the COVID pandemic, governors throughout our nation – Republicans and Democrats – have utilized their offices and authorities in a variety of ways. In Washington state, the Emergency Powers Act (RCW 43.06.220) authorizes the governor to declare emergencies and issue orders in response to those declared emergencies. The original version of this law was enacted in 1969, at a time when likely no one would have anticipated any emergency lasting multiple years. On February 29, 2020, utilizing the Emergency Powers Act, Governor Jay Inslee issued Proclamation 20-05 declaring a state of emergency for COVID-19. This proclamation will likely be in effect until it is terminated by the governor.

www.leavenworthecho.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Powers#Special Session#Legislature#Federal Court#Mandates#Covid#Republicans#Democrats#Slidewaters#L I#Labor And Industries#State Of Emergency#Senate#The State Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Kentucky StateWave 3

Kentucky lawmakers discuss upcoming emergency special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s back to Frankfort for state lawmakers as they try and decide how to best navigate and manage COVID-19. At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Kentucky General Assembly will meet to iron out how Kentucky will continue to deal with the pandemic. As the virus continues to...
Frankfort, KYk105.com

Beshear calls for special legislative session to extend pandemic state of emergency, provide school districts with flexibility, vaccine distribution

As COVID-19 cases increase at the fastest growth rate of the pandemic, straining Kentucky hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear has called lawmakers to Frankfort next week to extend the pandemic state of emergency. The emergency order provides administration and public health officials with the tools and measures needed to slow the...
Frankfort, KYwhvoradio.com

Representative Dossett Looking Forward To COVID-19 Special Session

Ninth District State Representative Myron Dossett says he is looking forward to working with Governor Andy Beshear during the upcoming Kentucky General Assembly Special Session. Following the Governor issuing the call for the special session Saturday afternoon, Representative Dossett released a statement saying the Kentucky General Assembly does not want...
Public Healthwvih.com

Governor Calls For Special Legislative Session

Governor Andy Beshear announced he is signing the official call for Kentucky’s General Assembly to meet in special session on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Beshear said the session will consider multiple efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, as the Delta variant has placed a majority of counties in Kentucky into the “red zone” for incidence rate.
Texas Stateconchovalleyhomepage.com

Texans only give state legislature 28% approval rating as special session wraps up

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — State lawmakers are returning home to their districts Friday after officially closing the state’s second special session. They passed Republican priorities including the controversial elections bill, $1.8 billion in border security funding and a stricter ban on critical race theory in classrooms. Even with some bipartisan bills...
HealthClarkCountyToday

Freedom Caucus members believe Inslee’s extreme actions demand stronger, historic response from legislative branch

The Freedom Caucus is backing a resolution for a historic legislative special session that would cover key policy areas being voiced by their constituents. Since Gov. Jay Inslee announced renewed masking requirements and vaccination mandates, legislative offices have been flooded with messages in strong opposition. The Freedom Caucus is backing a resolution for a historic legislative special session that would cover key policy areas being voiced by their constituents:
Healththelens.news

Vaccine mandate reignites debate over emergency powers

Governor Jay Inslee’s proclamation requiring that all public employees and some private healthcare workers in the state get vaccinated by next month has reignited debate over executive authority, the indefinite use of emergency powers, and the potential long-term use of such authority regarding other issues. “This is why policy should...
Politicstexasstandard.org

Passing Voting Bill Priority In Last Days Of Second Special Session

As the second special session of the Texas Legislature winds down, Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers are looking to finally pass measures that died in previous sessions. James Riddlesperger, political science professor at Texas Christian University, told Texas Standard that Abbott’s priority this session was passing voting legislation. But...
thelcn.com

WATCH: Hochul announces special session of state Legislature

This evening, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an extraordinary session of the New York State Legislature is set to begin Wednesday, September 1, to address New York’s rent and eviction crisis, the Open Meetings Law, and the state’s long-overdue cannabis program. Hochul also announced she is extending New York State’s eviction...
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Board of Aldermen holding special session Monday on extending mask mandate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Board of Alderman will hold a special session Monday to discuss extending the mask mandate. Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is sponsoring Resolution 81, which will authorize the Health Commissioner’s Health Order No. 2 extending the mask mandate in the City of St. Louis for 30 days. The resolution will also direct the Health Department to submit a written report to the full Board of Aldermen by Sept. 11 that details vaccination efforts. In the City of St. Louis, 44.2% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated as of Aug. 22.
Healthexpressnews.com

Abbott again bans vaccine mandates, adds issue to special session agenda

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new executive order on Wednesday clarifying that no localities or school districts can require their employees to get the COVID vaccine, after the federal approval of the Pfizer doses earlier this week muddied his previous directive on the matter. Abbott’s new order, like the previous...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

Special sessions tax patience and the public

At least a few Republican legislators are babbling about the need for a special legislative session to crack down on crime. They should be required to take a course in New Mexico history. Not ancient history, either. All they need to do is study legislative failings of the last five years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy