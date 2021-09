Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! The gallery gun is one of those lesser-known things in firearms history. Lesser-known may not be entirely the right words, but definitely, something glossed over. At one time the average-joe could walk down a city street and see a vendor with their gallery guns and carnival games. These “gallery guns” fired live ammunition and for obvious reasons became phased out as time rolled on. People would hurt themselves or others by mistake, or even, by no mistake at all! Cities looked down on gunfire in their limits. So came the end of the gallery gun as they were meant to be.