A change made by Linus Torvalds and merged today for Linux 5.15 is enabling the "-Werror" compiler flag by default for all kernel builds. The "-Werror" compiler flag treats all warnings as build errors. By promoting all warnings to errors, it enforces the developers to ensure such build warnings that may otherwise go unnoticed or only loosely concerned about by developers to now treat it with priority given that it will interrupt the build process. Many software projects already use "-Werror" by default to enforce better quality control in ensuring warnings get addressed, but most using it tend not to be the size of the Linux kernel.