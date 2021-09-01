What it's like to take a road trip from the US to Canada right now

Iceland’s Golden Circle—a scenic driving route accessible within minutes of Reykjavik—gets a lot of love, and deservingly so. Convenient to Keflavík International Airport, it's loaded with natural wonders like geothermal areas, a towering 100-foot waterfall, and access to the volcanic Thingvellir National Park. It's heavily promoted by international tour companies and one of the most popular things to do in Iceland—and as such, has the crowds to match. It's a no-brainer if you're a first-time visitor or in Iceland for a quick trip, but if you've got more time and want something less-touristed, the country has another route with much more natural pizzazz that it would like you to consider.