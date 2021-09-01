Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

What it's like to take a road trip from the US to Canada right now

By Courtesy Rebecca Soffer
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat it's like to take a road trip from the US to Canada right now. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Worldcntraveler.com

Iceland's Diamond Circle Is a Road Trip Route Far From the Crowds

Iceland’s Golden Circle—a scenic driving route accessible within minutes of Reykjavik—gets a lot of love, and deservingly so. Convenient to Keflavík International Airport, it's loaded with natural wonders like geothermal areas, a towering 100-foot waterfall, and access to the volcanic Thingvellir National Park. It's heavily promoted by international tour companies and one of the most popular things to do in Iceland—and as such, has the crowds to match. It's a no-brainer if you're a first-time visitor or in Iceland for a quick trip, but if you've got more time and want something less-touristed, the country has another route with much more natural pizzazz that it would like you to consider.
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Passport Wait Times Are Awful Right Now. Here's What To Do.

As more countries open their borders to U.S. travelers, many people have planned trips abroad. While there is debate around the ethics of international travel right now, there’s also a logistical factor that may get in the way of your vacation: an expired passport. “We are currently seeing unprecedented wait...
TravelGossip Cop

The Policies And Restrictions In Place To Take A Cruise Right Now

“I have now seen sucrose beaches and water a very bright blue. I have seen an all-red leisure suit with flared lapels. I have smelled suntan lotion spread over 2,100 pounds of hot flesh. I have been addressed as ‘Mon’ in three different nations. I have seen 500 upscale Americans dance the Electric Slide. I have seen sunsets that looked computer-enhanced. I have (very briefly) joined a conga line.” ~ David Foster Wallace, A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

Watch what it’s like to take the world’s shortest commercial flight

Famous Youtuber Tom Scott took the shortest commercial flight in the world on Monday, and it is very short. Like 80 seconds short. Scott flew on Logan Air, which services the Orkney Islands off northern Scotland. He lifted off the ground from the airport on Papa Westray Island, which has 90 residents, to the airport on Westray island, home to about 200 residents, and just one mile away. All in less than a minute and a half.
Public HealthRebel Yell

Trip to Canada | US urges unvaccinated citizens to rethink plans

(Washington) The head of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the United States has asked Americans to “reconsider traveling to Canada,” mainly in favor of those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 are. Posted on Aug 31, 2021 at 6:22 am Updated at...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

AIDA Cruises Now Accepts Reservations for Winter Program 2022/2023

The new AIDA cruises for winter 2022/2023 with a variety of itineraries ranges from dream voyages to the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia to fascinating South Africa and Northern Europe cruises and unforgettable getaways in the Orient, the Mediterranean and around the Canary Islands will be available for booking.
New York City, NYPosted by
Space.com

The 2021 US Open is underway and here's what its tennis stadium looks like from space

The US Open Tennis Championship started Monday (Aug. 30) at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City — and the stadium is visible from space. Maxar Technologies released a satellite view of the facilities on Monday to celebrate the championship, which is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the world. The U.S. Open will see the world's best players come to Flushing, Queens to compete in the annual event. Chronologically, it is the fourth and final "Grand Slam" tournament of the year, and the venue in Flushing Meadows park is one of the largest public tennis facilities in the world.
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Where Are The Royal Caribbean Ships? Fleet Location Update

The Royal Caribbean International cruise ships are on the move once again. While half of the brand’s 25-ship fleet is now back in service, several vessels are being prepared for their service returns. Here is the location of every Royal Caribbean ship as of early September:. Odyssey of the Seas.
TravelFodorsTravel

Unreal Deal Alert: One of Our Favorite Beaches to Reopen With a Super Sale

Home > Destinations > Australia and The Pacific > Fiji > Deals. You can save 33% on this deal. Since March 2020, the paradise islands of Fiji have been out of reach for travelers. But with 51.1% of the population fully vaccinated, there’s a possibility of the South Pacific country reopening its borders in November. The country will have vaccine and quarantine requirements, among other measures. So, there’s a big chance that you’ll be able to take a dip into its clear waters by the end of this year!
Economycruisehive.com

Princess Cruises Resumes Operations With Third Cruise Ship

Princess Cruises continues on its carefully planned rollout of ships. Majestic Princess is operating in Alaska, and Regal Princess started operations in the UK earlier this summer. The time has come for Sky Princess to join the party on an itinerary around the UK offering Seacations, cruises tailored explicitly to fully vaccinated British guests.
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

More Cruise Lines Resume Service in September

As more cruise ships return to service around the world, additional cruise operators are also resuming guest operations. According to the September 2021 edition of the News, 50 cruise lines will be in service once again this month. Here’s a selection of brands reentering service:. Regent Seven Seas. First Cruise:...
Travelsmartertravel.com

What It’s Like To Travel To Europe Right Now

In August 2021, I went on a two-week trip to Europe, and was pleasantly surprised at how free I felt to enjoy my time there. I was expecting testing and entry protocols to be much more stringent, and for locals to be hesitant about me being there. However, that didn’t turn out to be the case. Here’s what it’s like to travel to Europe now, along with tips for going during the pandemic.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

The Canada-US Border Is Open. Here’s What Crossing By Land Is Like Right Now

NAVICA app (Apple)(Google) (where you’ll receive your BinaxNOW test results) The border between the US and Canada has been closed to leisure travel for quite some time. In early August, that changed, with US citizens allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel. Due to the rapidly changing rules surrounding international travel, I’ve mostly been sitting on my hands. While I’ve had to resume business travel, we’re holding off on leisure travel by air for our family until our son is eligible for a vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy