Internet Computer to release 10,000 free NFTs in debut drop

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDfinity's Internet Computer has announced the release of 10,000 non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Users are eligible to claim their free token Wednesday at 8pm UTC . Conceptualised by brothers Przemek and Tomasz Chojecki, alongside Adam Stępnik, the trio were inspired to create the avatars following acronym comparisons to the 90's hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse, and the overwhelming success of the legendary Cryptopunk NFTs.

