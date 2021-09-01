Internet Computer to release 10,000 free NFTs in debut drop

A month after getting her second AstraZeneca jab, 45-year-old Tara in Chester was staying with family for the first time in months when she woke up with a sore throat. “I’d done a lateral flow test before visiting and it was negative,” she tells The Independent. “But that morning, my husband messaged to say he’d tested positive for Covid-19. I had what felt like a bad summer cold – nothing worse than that. I took another test and I was positive too.“I’m not embarrassed to say that I bawled my eyes out. After everything that has happened, I was...