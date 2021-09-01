Cream Finance to repay stolen Ether and AMP with protocol fees, offers 10% bug bounty
Cream Finance intends to repay users after identifying the AMP (OTC:AMLTF) integration error that caused a $25 million loss on the protocol. Earlier this week, the DeFi lending protocol announced that it had lost $25 million in a flash loan attack. Having accepted full responsibility for the exploit, Cream disclosed that it will channel 20% of all fees towards repaying the affected customers.www.investing.com
