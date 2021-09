The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), spearheaded by Singapore, will test the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) for efficient global payments. Via a recent press release, the BIS announced that it is joining forces with the central banks of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Africa to examine a direct, shared platform for international payments. The experiment, under Project Dunbar, aims to reduce costs and increase the speed between cross-border payments by institutions.