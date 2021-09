Epic Games just launched the Fortnite Impostors Trials! With this, a new game mode was released that is very reminiscent of the hit game Among Us. You play as either an agent or an impostor. As an agent, you must perform various tasks and avoid being defeated by the impostors. As an impostor, you must eliminate the agents and stop them from completing their tasks. Up to five million people can take part in the Impostors Trials. Like previous trials, you must collect badges to unlock rewards. You will have the opportunity to win a spray, emoticon, and wrap as you get more badges. By the end of this guide, you will know everything you need to know about the Fortnite Impostors Trials.