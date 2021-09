Valorant Episode 3, Act 2 is almost here, and Riot Games’ decision to delay its release looks like it’s more than paid off. There’s a new map called Fracture on the way, which will help us learn more about the mirrorverse and the ongoing conflict within it. There’s been even more teasers for Valorant’s new agent Deadeye. And, of course, the new battle pass goodies have now been announced – and some of the Valorant skins are rather luxurious.