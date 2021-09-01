Valorant's First-Ever Narrative Focused Map: Fracture
Fracture is the first Valorant map to feature interactive narrative objects. The popular tactical FPS shooter Valorant has been showcasing glimpses of the narrative of the game. The cinematics and the in-map teasers spotlight a few events in the lore of the game. Now, it seems the developers are taking it to another level with the release of Fracture. The new map will be showcasing a direct event in the history of Valorant.estnn.com
