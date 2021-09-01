Cancel
Some Solutions To The West’s Overdose Crisis: Test Strips And Data

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the high-stakes fight against fentanyl-induced drug deaths, one remedy is fairly simple: blue and white strips of paper. Fentanyl test strips work like a pregnancy test. One line shows up if there’s fentanyl in a solution. Two lines if there’s none. “Fentanyl test strips are a very basic level...

DEA: New crisis as overdose deaths rise

SAN ANTONIO — More migrant families crossing into the U.S. means Border Patrol is being tied up processing them – causing a diversion. Allowing more meth on the streets causing more to die in the shadows of the Covid pandemic, and making the cartels more money than ever before. "The...
Fentanyl, Cops And Courts: How We’re Addressing The Growing Overdose Crisis

Jonathan Ellington grew up in Covington, Kentucky. His dad, Dave Ellington, said his son never met a stranger, was a good student and loved playing sports like soccer. When Jonathan was a junior in high school, though, he had a knee injury, his dad recalled. “Long story short...through the medications...
Increase in fatal drug overdoses prompts education on treatment, naloxone

In light of a nationwide fatal drug overdose trend, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) encourages awareness and education regarding drug overdose prevention in Kansas, including awareness of treatment resources and access to naloxone. “Fatal drug overdoses have increased steadily for decades in both the U.S. and Kansas,...
The U.S. Is Facing a Naloxone Shortage Amid Record Overdose Deaths

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the already dire overdose crisis in the U.S. became even worse. And now the country is dealing with a naloxone shortage—specifically a shortage of the most cost-effective form of naloxone—on top of that. Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, is a lifesaving drug that...
Anti-Fentanyl Vaccines as Medical Solutions to Overdose Deaths

Manufactured fentanyl is a major cause of overdoses for opioids and nonopiods. Can a vaccine immunize against overdose?. Overdose awareness day, which occurs on August 31, raises particular concerns about substances adulterated with illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which has spread from being the major cause of not only overdoses from opioids, but also from nonopioids.1 Look-alike versions of other prescription opioids (Percocet), benzodiazepines (Valium), and stimulants (Adderall) have been imported to the United States’ illicit drug markets and they often contain toxic or lethal doses of fentanyl. Moreover, even during the COVID-19 pandemic when the volume of drug screens dropped significantly, those tested showed a marked increase in urine drug screens positive for illicit fentanyl (35%), and more strikingly for methamphetamine (89%), which heralded the fourth wave of the opioid epidemic with combined stimulants and opioids.2 Because of the increasing morbidity and mortality from this combination of stimulants and fentanyl, neither of which have effective or pharmacotherapies approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, therapeutic strategies have expanded to include immunization with vaccines.
Overdose Awareness

The United States is in the grips of an epidemic of drug overdose deaths. Stemming the tide of this crisis is a massive undertaking for the nation’s scientific and health-care communities, with the state of Louisiana being no exception. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of overdose deaths in Louisiana increased by 11.4% from 2018 to 2019 alone. Nationally, opioids like fentanyl and some pain medications are the leading cause of overdose deaths. However, deaths due to psychostimulants such as methamphetamine are on the rise. Both classes of drugs have wreaked havoc on the communities in Northwest Louisiana and across the state.
Rural Vaccination Rates Climb Following Spike In Infections

More rural Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases and deaths from the delta variant continue to surge across the West. Vaccination rates have increased by two-thirds over the past three weeks, according to an analysis of CDC data by the Center for Rural Strategies. While the nonprofit found...
Amid COVID-19 crisis, overdose deaths in Vermont will likely outpace 2020

Governor Phil Scott acknowledged International Opioid Awareness Day at his weekly briefing Tuesday, saying the state is continuing its efforts to fight the scourge of addiction. In 2020, 157 people died from opioid-related overdose, up from 114 in 2019, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Through May, the state...
Overdose Deaths: The Hidden COVID Public Health Crisis

The pandemic has taken a mighty toll on those with SUD and mental health issues, but the treatment community stands ready to meet the challenge. While updates on the number of infections and deaths brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have become routine, the general public is much less likely to hear about a related public health crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdose deaths have been accelerating at an alarming rate.
Department of Health: Opioid Overdoses

In 2019, nearly 50,000 people in the United States died from opioid-involved overdoses. The misuse of and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl—is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the total “economic burden” of prescription opioid misuse alone in the United States is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of healthcare, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement, NIH,2019)
Parent tells school board that vaccines are Deep State conspiracy to depopulate the world

A parent at a school board meeting in Seminole County, Florida, told members that Covid vaccines were a “deep state conspiracy” and that scientists and the medical community wanted to “depopulate us”. The comments, which were recorded and shared on social media at the weekend, came amid a meeting on whether or not to continue mandating masks for schools in the area, which has seen higher numbers of children with Covid than this time last year, according to Click Orlando. Some 648,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus since it reached the United States early last...
Opioid Prescribing Laws Having an Impact

State laws capping initial opioid prescriptions to 7 days or less have led to a reduction in opioid prescribing, a new analysis of Medicare data shows. While overall opioid prescribing has decreased, the reduction in states with legislation restricting opioid prescribing was "significantly greater than in states without such legislation," study investigator Michael Brenner, MD, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, told Medscape Medical News.

