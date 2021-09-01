Hawthorne Elementary suspends in-person learning Thursday

Tulsa Public Schools TPS' Hawthorne Elementary suspends in-person learning Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Hawthorne Elementary School, located in north Tulsa, has announced that in-person learning for Thursday has been suspended.

The school made the announcement Wednesday around 3 p.m. on Facebook saying in-person learning was suspended due to staff absences.

Hawthorne Elementary suspended in-person learning on Wednesday for the same reason.

“Your child should use his or her Chromebook tomorrow to log onto Canvas daily to stay on track with their assignments,” explained Hawthorne’s principal, KayLisha Newsome, in the Facebook post.

Children will also have the opportunity to consult with their teachers through Zoom-based classes.

Hawthorne will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all of its students. Grab-and-go meal services will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the school.

The school says they will provide an update on their plans for Friday by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

