Cleaner, quieter rides to school coming to Red Bluff through electric buses

The wheels on the bus still go ’round and ’round, but in several communities in Northern and Central California, , including Red Bluff, they’ll soon be powered by clean electricity. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping school districts in its service area as they transition to electric buses, supporting cleaner air, lower maintenance costs and quieter rides.

Through its EV Fleet program, PG&E is working with more than 30 school districts adopting about 350 electric buses.

For Red Bluff Joint Union High School District and Clovis Unified School District PG&E helped build the electrical infrastructure necessary to power electric buses and provided rebates for the school districts to purchase the EV chargers. Over the next few years, the school districts are installing the EV chargers and incorporating electric school buses into their fleets—11 in Clovis and 10 in Red Bluff.

“One of the challenges associated with fleet electrification is infrastructure planning and installation. In the early stages of this project, EV Fleet assisted with site evaluation and provided valuable information with respect to infrastructure funding, rate plans, and future expansion of electrification. Partnering with PG&E to install the electric bus charging infrastructure alleviated much of the initial concern associated with the project,” said Zach Pierce, director of transportation with Red Bluff Joint Union High School District. “The Red Bluff High School District Transportation Department is thankful for PG&E’s assistance with the planning and installation of EV charging infrastructure.”

PG&E’s EV Fleet program helps customers with medium-duty, heavy-duty and off-road fleets begin to transition their fleet vehicles to clean electricity to save money, eliminate tailpipe emissions and simplify maintenance.

Through the EV Fleet program, PG&E is currently working on over 65 customer projects supporting approximately 1,100 electric fleet vehicles. The program aims to install electrical infrastructure at 700 sites by 2024 to support the adoption of 6,500 medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles, including school buses.

PG&E encourages customers to reach out early in their process of considering fleet electrification. Customers can submit an interest form and speak to an EV Fleet specialist by visiting pge.com/evfleet.