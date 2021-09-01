Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/JPY analysis: Rebounds from 50

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe common European currency declined by 49 pips or 0.38% against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. The decline was stopped by the 50– hour simple moving average at 129.60 during Tuesday's trading session. All things being equal, bullish traders are likely to continue to drive the exchange rate higher during...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Yen#Currency#Jpy#Moving Average#Eur#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off previous resistance to regain 1.1850

EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses, refreshes intraday top of late. Bullish MACD signals back the U-turn from 10-week-old resistance-turned-support. EUR/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picking up bids around 1.1850 during early Wednesday. That being said, the major currency pair bounces off the previous resistance line from June 25 to print 0.06% intraday gains at the latest.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers enjoy downside below 50-day SMA at 1.3800

GBP/USD remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday. More downside for pair if price breaks the ascending trendline near 1.3780. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a neutral stance. GBP/USD prints minor losses on Wednesday in the Asian session. After falling nearly 90 pips in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls stay hopeful unless breaking 0.8565

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback fades around 0.7100

NZD/USD struggles while consolidating weekly losses, stays pressured. Downside break of the key Fibonacci retracement, 12-day-old trend line keep sellers hopeful. 100-DMA challenges further downside, bulls need to refresh multi-day high. NZD/USD fails to keep rebound after a two-day downtrend, up 0.06% intraday while easing to 0.7104 ahead of Wednesday’s...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Bulls Could Prevail

The EUR/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 50– hour SMA at 130.40 on Tuesday. As a result, the common European currency surged by 32 pips or 0.25% against the Japanese Yen. All things being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during Wednesday’s...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Bounces Off Support

During the first half of Tuesday’s trading session, the British Pound declined by 55 pips or 0.36% against the Japanese Yen. However, the currency pair rebounded from a support line at 151.53 by the end of the session. By and large, the GBP/JPY currency exchange rate could edge higher during...
Currenciesactionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar declined by 73 pips or 0.98% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the lower line of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred, sellers could continue to drive the price lower during the following trading session....
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD recovery remains capped below 1.1850 as traders await ECB

EUR/USD fades corrective pullback after two-day fall, sellers attack intraday low of late. Cautious mood ahead of the ECB, covid woes keep bears hopeful. DXY ignores pullback of US Treasury yields from two-month top, stock futures stay mildly bid. Coronavirus updates, stimulus news and Fedspeak can entertain traders but all...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Crosses Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF to Extend Gains?

Euro Cross Rates, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF - Talking points. The Euro has rallied hard off August lows against the defensive JPY and CHF. Current setups have strong momentum but both crosses have resistance ahead. A number of technical levels have been broken but can the run continue?. EUR/JPY TECHNICAL OUTLOOK. The...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.25; (P) 130.38; (R1) 130.50;. Intraday bias in EUR/JPY remains neutral for consolidation below 130.73 temporary top. Further rise expected as long as 129.14 support holds. Corrective fall from 134.11 could have completed at 127.91 already. On the upside, break of 130.73 will resume the rebound from 127.91 to 132.68 resistance next. However, break of 129.14 will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 127.91 low instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Remains directed towards 1.1910 double tops

EUR/USD keeps short-term bullish chart patterns, reverses the week-start pullback. Sustained trading beyond 200-SMA, upbeat RSI adds to the bullish bias. Bulls can aim for early June’s low on successful break of double tops. EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the major...
Marketsfxempire.com

AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7437 Sets the Tone Ahead of RBA Policy Decision

The Australian Dollar is edging higher early Tuesday shortly before a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) monetary policy decision, due to be released at 04:30 GMT. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the RBA to leave the cash rate at 0.1%, but are split on whether the central bank will delay tapering plans as the economy struggles with the fallout of lockdowns in various states.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pulls Back from 200 Day EMA

The Euro fell during most of the trading session on Monday, as the 200 day EMA has offered a somewhat significant resistance barrier. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think will continue to go back and forth in this general vicinity, trying to convince traders that it wants to go higher. At this juncture, we are probably a little overbought, but that is not overly surprising considering just how bullish we had been. Furthermore, the Friday candlestick was of course a shooting star and that will attract a certain amount of attention in and of itself.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Could Break Channel

The EUR/JPY currency pair traded with low volume on Monday. As a result, the Eurozone single currency made about 17 pips or 0.13% against the Japanese Yen during Monday’s trading session. The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of an ascending channel pattern and could be set...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates near 1.2500 as USD remains strong

USD/CAD edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Tuesday. US Dollar Index remains steady above 92.20. The Canadian dollar holds the ground on rate hike expectations. The USD/CAD pair remains muted in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The pair confides in a narrow range with no meaningful traction.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After reaching the short-term downside at 1.1855 and finishing the correction towards 1.1884, EURUSD is expected to form a new descending structure with the first target at 1.1847. Later, the market may start another growth to reach 1.1870. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After reaching the short-term downside...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Easing within range, support at 1.1815

Mixed European data puts some pressure on the shared currency. The market focus is on the ECB monetary policy meeting later in the week. EUR/USD accelerates its slump amid renewed demand for the greenback. The EUR/USD pair trades lower in range in the 1.1850 price zone, starting to give up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy