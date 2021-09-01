Cancel
Illinois State

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/1/21)

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SPRINGFIELD) In the special session of lawmakers in Springfield yesterday, state Democrats in the State House of Representatives pushed through the revised legislative maps thirty (30) minutes after the final drafts were released while the state Republican minority continued to object. Republicans now are looking to the federal courts to strike down the new maps and bring about a bipartisan commission, which they claim is what’s required by the Illinois State Constitution, since it is after the June 30th deadline for state lawmakers to act. A hearing in the case is set for later this afternoon at the federal courthouse in Chicago.

