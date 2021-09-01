LABOR DAY BASS FISHING TOURNAMENT
(FLORA/OLNEY) The Flora High School Bass Club will have its first annual Labor Day Bass Bash Fundraising Tournament next Monday, September 6th, at East Fork Lake, north of Olney. The entry fee is $50 per person which includes a t-shirt with pre-registration. It’s open to the first sixty (60) boats with sign up also available the morning of the tournament. Check in is at 6:00am with a rules meeting at 6:30 at the Rotary Park Pavilion. Three time slots are available, at 7:00am, 9:30am, and at 12:00pm. For more details and information, go to the FHS Bass Club page on Facebook, or call Nathan Jones at 618-292-8700.www.freedom929.com
