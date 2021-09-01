LABOR DAY BASS FISHING TOURNAMENT

Every once in awhile I get to stray a little further. You know, like the family cat that usually stays close to home, but every so often goes exploring around the next corner. So it was recently that I had opportunity to choose anywhere I wanted to go that was within driving and camping distance, as much as a three day pass would get me home and back. It’s mid-August, the weather is typically conducive to outdoor activities, the summer crowds have dissipated with school starting here and away, rivers are low and clear, fish are willing feeders — it’s a great month to knock on a few trout doors.