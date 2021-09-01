Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

LABOR DAY BASS FISHING TOURNAMENT

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FLORA/OLNEY) The Flora High School Bass Club will have its first annual Labor Day Bass Bash Fundraising Tournament next Monday, September 6th, at East Fork Lake, north of Olney. The entry fee is $50 per person which includes a t-shirt with pre-registration. It’s open to the first sixty (60) boats with sign up also available the morning of the tournament. Check in is at 6:00am with a rules meeting at 6:30 at the Rotary Park Pavilion. Three time slots are available, at 7:00am, 9:30am, and at 12:00pm. For more details and information, go to the FHS Bass Club page on Facebook, or call Nathan Jones at 618-292-8700.

www.freedom929.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Bass Fishing#Fishing Tournament#Fhs Bass Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Inaugurual Youth Bank Fishing Tournament is this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The first annual Compass Rose Public Schools youth bank fishing tournament is coming up this weekend for San Antonio kids. The tournament is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Greenline Park. Competitors do not need to be enrolled at a Compass Rose...
Lewis County, TNlewisherald.com

Fifth bass tournament at Natchez Trace Wilderness Preserve

Natchez Trace Wilderness Preserve held their fifth bass tournament of the year at Chief Creek Lake on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Matt Carroll and Miles Staggs, of Lewis County, won their fourth event. Anglers in the top 20 from Lewis County were: Carroll and Staggs, first place, catching five fish...
HobbiesRappahannock Record

13th Dream Fields Spanish Mackerel Fishing Tournament has record turnout

The 13th annual Dream Fields Spanish Mackerel Fishing Tournament enjoyed a record turnout this year, according to organizers. Some 93 boats registered to participate in the single day fishing tournament Saturday, August 21. “We were thrilled with the turnout,” said tournament director Amy Forrester. “The weather forecast was questionable at...
Shell Lake, WIdrydenwire.com

LFRC Lake Run & Fastest Kid Race Labor Day Weekend!

SHELL LAKE, WI -- Lakeland Family Resource Center invites YOU to participate in our annual fundraiser—the 2021 Lake Run!. Partnering with Shell Lake’s Town & Country Days, the 9mile Run & 5K run/walk will take place SATURDAY, Sept 4 with an 8:00 am start at Vitality Village (260 Industrial Dr, Shell Lake). The race is on rain or shine! The flat and fast course goes around the beautiful Shell Lake. Day-of registration begins at 6:30 am. 5K-$40, 9mile-$50. Kids ages 0-17 RUN FREE!
Meeker, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Three day pass to fish, fish, fish

Every once in awhile I get to stray a little further. You know, like the family cat that usually stays close to home, but every so often goes exploring around the next corner. So it was recently that I had opportunity to choose anywhere I wanted to go that was within driving and camping distance, as much as a three day pass would get me home and back. It’s mid-August, the weather is typically conducive to outdoor activities, the summer crowds have dissipated with school starting here and away, rivers are low and clear, fish are willing feeders — it’s a great month to knock on a few trout doors.
Flagler Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Outdoor notes: 'Benefit Caleb' Fishing Tournament set for Saturday at Flagler Pier

There will be a special fishing tournament Saturday at the Flagler Beach Pier for Caleb Struble, a life guard who was injured earlier this summer while doing diving drills. Struble dove into a sandbar and fractured his C5 and C6 vertebrae and had to have emergency surgery at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center. Struble is currently at Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta with his family.
Sedgwick, KStsnews.com

Labor Day Weekend events

If you are looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend – besides going to the lake or having a cookout – here are a few options happening in our area. AIRFest 27 takes place over Labor Day weekend. Late summer is "prime-time" for rocketry in Kansas; the area experiences generally pleasant temperatures and pristine field conditions after the wheat harvest and most fields are plowed in preparation for next year's crops. Those who have joined us ...
Hobbiesconwaydailysun.com

North Country Angling: Labor Day fishing best bets

Labor Day signals the end of summer. Vacations are over. Kids are back in school. The three-day weekend is a last chance to get out and recreate before the winds of fall blow. For anglers, the Mount Washington Valley has a myriad of options. Let’s outline some of the best bets to get out on the water, catch a fish and create a memory.
Abilene, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Sheffield’s TX Bombers 12U second at March of Dimes Labor Day Madness Tournament

Sheffield’s TX Bombers 12U placed second at March of Dimes Labor Day Madness Tournament held in Abilene over the weekend. Pictured are Bottom Row: Brenda Allen and Corrine Sheffield; Middle Row: Gabrielle Volz, Emma Gallant, and Adysn Atchley; Top Row: Kynley Martin, Andie Simpson, Amarrea Thomas, Aleeya McCombs and Ella Wunderlich. Not Pictured: Head Coach Amanda Sheffield and Assistant Coaches David Sheffield and Kynzi Atchley.
Massena, NYinformnny.com

Massena’s Major League Fishing tournament prepares for first day on St. Lawrence River

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Major League Fishing is continuing its 2021 tournament season on the St. Lawrence River this week. Hosted by the town of Massena, the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at the St. Lawrence will kick-off on Thursday. The Toyota Series is considered Major League Fishing’s “Triple-A level,” featuring numerous aspiring pros trying to qualify and advance to the Pro Circuit.
Willacy County, TXraymondville-chronicle.com

Willacy County Young Farmers fishing tournament is Saturday

Get your fishing gear ready and get to Port Mansfield this Saturday to participate in the 2021 Willacy County Young Farmers Fishing Tournament. The bay and off-shore tourney will take place as last year’s was canceled because of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event, named after “Bullet” Bob Austin, has been held on Memorial Day […]
Lakeport, CALake County Record Bee

Lake level not slowing bass fishing

The dropping lake level hasn’t slowed the bass fishing on Clear Lake. Most fishermen are catching from 10-15 fish per day, some even more. The success of the local fishing guides is a good example. Bob Myskey’s clients have been averaging around 15 bass. Other guides report similar results. They all report the weeds have begun to disappear, which is normal as we move toward the fall months. The water is also starting to clear up in many areas.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mynderse Academy anglers win state bass fishing title

Brody Herron and Liam Tanner of the Mynderse Academy Bass Fishing team took first place in the New York State Fair Classic held on Saturday on Onondaga Lake in Syracuse. The duo finished with a 5 fish limit weighing just over 21 pounds. Herron and Tanner also won a bid to the 2022 Mossy Oak Bassmaster High School National Championship in Tennessee.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

The Royal Treatment: Trophy Bass Fishing Fit for a King

Double-digit largemouths await bucket-list anglers at Texas' Camelot Bell. As the saying goes, everything is bigger in Texas, and that certainly applies to the largemouth bass at Camelot Bell, a bass-fishing wonderland in the east-central part of the state. Mike Frazier, owner and operator of Camelot Bell, claims he "stumbled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy