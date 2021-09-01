Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Hot ideas from a cold country: Icelandic companies offer green energy solutions

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - When you think of Iceland, you may imagine remote settings, pristine nature, and erupting volcanoes. But did you know that Iceland is also a champion of renewable energy and sustainable solutions? Iceland has relied on renewable energy for nearly all its electricity and heating needs for more than half a century. The nation’s electricity is generated through hydropower and geothermal energy. Iceland's geothermal power plants produce renewable electricity and make full use of geothermal hot water, steam, cold water, and even carbon dioxide (CO2). Iceland is also exporting its geothermal energy expertise and implementing sustainable energy projects in countries all over the world, including the United States.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Geothermal Energy#Sustainable Energy#Icelandic#Bpt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Hot Rock Energy Storage Will Soon Be A Reality In Denmark’s Electricity Grid

The Danish company Stiesdal, which is behind the TetraSpar full-scale demonstration project of the world’s first industrialized offshore foundation manufacturing and deployment system for wind turbines that I covered a few weeks back, is now realizing the first commercial demonstration energy storage system based on heating up rocks in big tanks on the island of Lolland in cooperation with neighboring island Falster.
Trafficcollegecandy.com

Corona Energy Prices-Lowest for Green Gas

Energy prices can vary for each service provider. Some providers may cost you more for their services due to better quality production, while others may charge you less as they may be located close to your geographical area. Just like any other company, Corona energy prices can also vary according to different circumstances, such as how much energy you need or where your business may be located. But this price difference applies to any company in the energy-providing industry.
Energy Industrywvgazettemail.com

Geothermal energy explained

What is geothermal energy?A simple definition: Geothermal energy is heat within the earth. The word geothermal comes from the Greek words geo (earth) and therme (heat). Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source because heat is continuously produced inside the earth. People use geothermal heat for bathing, to heat buildings and to generate electricity.
Energy Industryihsmarkit.com

Colombia offshore basins: Development of natural gas resource has the potential to accelerate energy transition ambitions

Development of Colombia's basins in the Caribbean offshore offers a dual opportunity: to deliver new gas volumes to meet burgeoning domestic demand and also to contribute to the country's ambitions to reduce emissions in the short term and ultimately reach its net-zero goal by 2050. Domestic natural gas demand could grow an average 2% per year under this effort to green the energy matrix.
Energy Industryexpressnews.com

Tomlinson: Carbon is damaging the climate, but also critical to clean energy

Carbon is speeding global warming; thank goodness carbon can slow it down. The most frustrating aspect of writing about climate change is how people stake out extreme positions that are more about virtue signaling or profiteering than addressing a global crisis. The most incredulous debate is over the role of hydrocarbons in the transition to a net-zero carbon emissions energy system.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Vice

The US Installed More Wind Energy Than Any Other Energy Source Last Year

Wind officially beat out solar as the fastest-growing energy source in the country this year, according to a new report by the U.S. Department of Energy. The US installed a record 16,836 megawatts of wind capacity in 2021, as detailed in the 2021 Land-Based Wind Market Report, published Monday by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian energy retailer, Japanese oil refiner team up on green hydrogen

Australian utility Origin Energy and Japanese energy giant Eneos have revealed that they will jointly explore the feasibility of producing green hydrogen made with wind and solar energy in the Australian state of Queensland. They will also look at establishing a supply chain, including the possibility of exporting green hydrogen from Australia to Japan.
Energy IndustryFudzilla

Summit looks into greener power

Energy giant General Electric (GE) will the IBM Summit supercomputer to run two new research projects that could boost the production of cleaner power. Last month, the US Department of Energy (DoE), which hosts Summit in Oak Ridge National Laboratory, awarded a total of over seven million node hours on the supercomputer to 20 research teams, two of which belong to GE Research.
Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar+storage in the Russian Arctic

Hevel Energo Servis, a unit of Russian PV module maker and project developer Hevel Solar, has finalized the construction of an off-grid solar+storage project in Chukotka, the easternmost federal region of Russia, in the Arctic. The facility will supply power to 700 households in two remote villages. “The off-grid power...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

How Do Floating Nuclear Power Plants Work?

Nuclear power has been the subject of considerable controversy for many decades now, but few nuclear power plants raise as many protests as those designed to float offshore or in the nearby waterways of small cities in hard-to-reach places. Floating nuclear reactors are starting to see major interest in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy