AREA COUNTERFEIT MONEY ALERT

By Mark Weiler
freedom929.com
 7 days ago

(EFFINGHAM) State and local authorities are alerting the public that counterfeit money is being passed throughout our downstate region. The latest report says the counterfeit bills have been in the $20 and $100 denominations and that these bills have showed up various locations within the Freedom 92.9 listening area. While the counterfeit bills all have different serial numbers, some are rather noticeable due to the texture of paper, color, and centering. Authorities ask everyone to inspect all bills upon receipt and contact local law enforcement personnel or state authorities if any fraudulent bills are suspected anywhere at any time.

