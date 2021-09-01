SPECIAL BOARD MEETING (8/31/21)

The Waitsfield Select Board met with the General Wait House Committee on August 23 to discuss options for restoration, renovations and expansion, and management of the historical property located on Main Street. The committee has been meeting throughout the summer, though two members have resigned and progress has been delayed. They have been tasked with reviewing, researching and recommending future options for the General Wait House. They were originally slated to present a plan to execute the scope of work on September 30, but the board voted to delay that presentation until its January 10 meeting with a progress report due by the end of this month.