SPECIAL BOARD MEETING (8/31/21)
(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met in special session last night in Olney. The Board met in closed session to discuss personnel and then took no official action when it returned to open session. Discussion included the County's payroll in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially over the past several months. While the federal government helped out with reimbursement funds from last year's first wave of COVID-19 cases, no federal funds are available during this year's second outbreak. The next meeting for the Richland County Board will be its regular monthly meeting coming up next Thursday, September 9th.
