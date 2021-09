The Garden City Varsity Football team is off to a great start preparing for the upcoming 2021 season and catching up with each other at 2 team gatherings this summer. In July, the team gathered at team captain Luke Schmitt’s house for dinner with a warm welcome from John Schmitt, former Super Bowl winning Center for the NY Jets, followed by special guest speakers Danny Boccafola and Trevor Yeboah-Kodie (GCHS Class of 2019). They spoke to the team about brotherhood, working hard and motivation. They also shared some of their favorite memories on Garden City Football over the years. We thank these young men for sharing their journey and taking the time to speak with the team. Also a special thank you to Mighty Quinn’s for feeding the team with their delicious BBQ.