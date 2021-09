When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, and a vast majority of the population was given the ‘stay at home’ order by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At the beginning and on the surface, the transition to enforced working from home which begun last year initially (and on its surface) allowed for much-needed flexibility for professional workers who were able to work from home during the COVID-19 crisis and shown that a remote workforce can continue working productively. However, the quieter demons and negative aspects of the experience such as loneliness and low mental health, lack of collaboration, and overall burnout have emerged and continue to emerge as the ‘work from home’ saga goes on.