Q&A: Saving bacon & eggs

Q: Are contract producers eligible for pandemic relief assistance?. A: The market disruptions along the food supply chain last year created havoc from farm to fork, impacting producers, processors, grocers, restaurants and consumers. When COVID-19 shutdown processing facilities, the bottleneck resulted in a humanitarian disaster and financial hardship for many livestock farmers and poultry producers. As a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I led efforts to deliver pandemic relief to help Iowa farmers stay afloat and make ends meet. Our turkey growers, egg producers and hog farmers not only put wholesome, high-quality food on America’s tables, they create jobs and economic vitality in communities across our state. When the USDA rolled out its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) using money Congress approved last year, there were some noticeable gaps that would result in some producers falling through the cracks. That’s why I made a bipartisan push calling on the USDA to ensure swine owners and contract producers are eligible for pandemic relief assistance Congress secured for them, including an indemnity program for depopulated herds. Alarm bells went off this summer when the Biden administration neglected to mention pork producers in its announcement finalizing eligibility details. We also reminded the USDA to come through on promised top-up payments for swine owners who received financial help in the first round of CFAP assistance. According to rules announced during the Trump administration, pork producers approved for CFAP1 payments would be automatically eligible for an additional $17 per head, bringing the total payment to $34 per head. To date, producers have heard crickets from the Biden administration on the additional payment. I’m glad the USDA recently announced expanded flexibility for eligible contract producers in CFAP2, including livestock farmers and poultry producers. The announcement clarifies contract producers may choose to base relief payments on 2018 or 2019 revenues to better reflect their operation’s losses. It also added eligibility for contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020. Sign-up for CFAP2 is open; producers must apply or modify their applications by an Oct. 12, 2021 deadline. Contact your local FSA office at farmers.gov/service-locator or get one-on-one support by calling 877-508-8364. In addition, eligible producers who depopulated poultry or livestock herds due to insufficient processing facilities from March 1 to Dec. 26, 2020 may apply for financial assistance through the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP). The USDA will compensate eligible producers for 80 percent of the loss, calculated on a single payment rate per head. Note payments from CFAP1 and CFAP2 will be subtracted for the same inventory. These applications must be received by the Sept. 17, 2021 deadline. Learn more about the PLIP payment structure here.